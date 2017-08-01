Rays' Steven Souza: In pain after fouling ball off foot
Souza was in pain following Monday's game after taking a foul ball off the foot despite X-rays coming back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza fouled the ball off his foot in the second inning and was eventually removed in the sixth. While the injury isn't debilitating, the Rays may opt to rest him a day or two and keep their defense solid with Peter Bourjos in his stead. Consider him day-to-day.
