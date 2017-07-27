Rays' Steven Souza: Keeps on mashing
Souza went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a fielder's choice and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles. He also notched his sixth stolen base of the season.
Souza smacked his 21st bomb of the season in the seventh, a 447-foot shot to left. The slugging outfielder now has six round trippers in July -- equaling his best monthly total in that category this season -- and he's reached safely in 15 straight games, helping prop up his July line to an impressive .300/.388/.614 that's complemented by a 1.002 OPS.
More News
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...