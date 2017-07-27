Rays' Steven Souza: Keeps on mashing

Souza went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a fielder's choice and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles. He also notched his sixth stolen base of the season.

Souza smacked his 21st bomb of the season in the seventh, a 447-foot shot to left. The slugging outfielder now has six round trippers in July -- equaling his best monthly total in that category this season -- and he's reached safely in 15 straight games, helping prop up his July line to an impressive .300/.388/.614 that's complemented by a 1.002 OPS.