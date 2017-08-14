Rays' Steven Souza: Major source of offense in loss
Souza went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.
Souza was a one-man wrecking crew, but with the rest of the offense largely being stymied by Corey Kluber and two relievers, his contributions ultimately weren't enough. The slugging outfielder has blasted a trio of bombs thus far in August but struggled otherwise, hitting just .176 and already striking out 15 times over 40 plate appearances.
More News
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...