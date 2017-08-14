Play

Rays' Steven Souza: Major source of offense in loss

Souza went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.

Souza was a one-man wrecking crew, but with the rest of the offense largely being stymied by Corey Kluber and two relievers, his contributions ultimately weren't enough. The slugging outfielder has blasted a trio of bombs thus far in August but struggled otherwise, hitting just .176 and already striking out 15 times over 40 plate appearances.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast