Rays' Steven Souza: Major source of offense in loss

Souza went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.

Souza was a one-man wrecking crew, but with the rest of the offense largely being stymied by Corey Kluber and two relievers, his contributions ultimately weren't enough. The slugging outfielder has blasted a trio of bombs thus far in August but struggled otherwise, hitting just .176 and already striking out 15 times over 40 plate appearances.