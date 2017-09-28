Play

Rays' Steven Souza: Not in Thursday's lineup

Souza is out of the starting nine against the Yankees on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Souza retreats to the bench following a pair of starts in right field, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate with a double and a walk during Wednesday's loss. In his place, Mallex Smith gets the nod in right.

