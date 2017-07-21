Rays' Steven Souza: Not starting Friday

Souza (hip) is out of Friday's lineup against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Souza did some running in the outfield during team warm-ups, according to Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times, but manager Kevin Cash elected to leave him out of the starting nine for Friday's series opener. The 28-year-old outfielder remains optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a stint on the disabled list, though the team won't rush him back into action this weekend. Shane Peterson will take over in his stead, starting in right field and batting eighth.