Rays' Steven Souza: Optimistic about avoiding DL stint

Souza (hip) avoided a major injury and manager Kevin Cash is "pretty optimistic" he won't need a disabled list stint, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Souza left Wednesday's game with a hip injury but an MRI didn't find anything serious. Look for the Rays to use Shane Peterson or Peter Bourjos in right field for a game or two while Souza heals up, but his absence shouldn't be a long one.