Play

Rays' Steven Souza: Out of Saturday's lineup

Souza is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Saturday.

Souza heads to the bench after going 0-for-2 with three walks during Friday's series opener. Mallex Smith will draw the start in right field in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast