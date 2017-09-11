Rays' Steven Souza: Remains out Monday

Souza (leg) is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

For the third consecutive game, the Rays are holding Souza out of the lineup as he continues dealing with a leg injury. Peter Bourjos is starting in right field Monday with Souza out. It's unclear when Souza will be ready to return, but look for Mallex Smith and Bourjos to share time in the Rays' outfield until Souza is back in full health.