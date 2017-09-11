Rays' Steven Souza: Remains out Monday
Souza (leg) is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
For the third consecutive game, the Rays are holding Souza out of the lineup as he continues dealing with a leg injury. Peter Bourjos is starting in right field Monday with Souza out. It's unclear when Souza will be ready to return, but look for Mallex Smith and Bourjos to share time in the Rays' outfield until Souza is back in full health.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...