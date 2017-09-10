Rays' Steven Souza: Remains out Sunday
Souza (leg) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza will be held out of the starting nine for the second consecutive game after suffering a leg injury during Friday's contest against the Red Sox. The Rays expect that Souza will return to the field this season, but it's unclear when he'll be healthy enough to do so. He'll continue to be a day-to-day case for the time being, with Mallex Smith drawing the start in right field Sunday.
