Rays' Steven Souza: Returns to lineup
Souza (hip) is back in the starting lineup Saturday, leading off and playing right field, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Souza was held out of the starting nine for the past two games while nursing a sore hip, but came through with a pinch-hit single in Friday's contest. He'll look to pick up right where he left off on a terrific month, as the 28-year-old is slashing .321/.379/.679 with five home runs over his last 15 games.
