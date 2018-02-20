Rays' Steven Souza: Returns to spring camp
Souza (personal) returned to the Rays' spring-training complex Tuesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Souza didn't expound on why he left the Rays and went home to Seattle for five days to tend to a "family incident," but his brief time away from the team shouldn't hamper him too much as he prepares for the coming season. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Souza said that while he still checks in at his listed weight of 225 pounds, he worked on adding muscle mass during the winter and adjusted his diet in an attempt to improve his conditioning. The right fielder is hopeful to play in all 162 games in 2018 and could settle in as the club's cleanup hitter following the defections of power bats Evan Longoria, Logan Morrison, Lucas Duda and Corey Dickerson.
