Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched with foot contusion
Souza was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Astros due to a left foot contusion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza was initially in the lineup after fouling a ball off his foot Monday, but he apparently felt some lingering pain while going through pregame workouts, prompting the Rays to give him the day off. Peter Bourjos slotted into the lineup in center field, pushing Mallex Smith over to right field. Souza should be considered day-to-day for now.
