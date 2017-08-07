Rays' Steven Souza: Slugs game-winning blast

Souza went 2-for-4 with a game-winning solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Souza's 24th round tripper of the season came at the most opportune of times, as he took reliever Jacob Barnes deep to lead off the ninth and claim the one-run win for the Rays. The outfielder has a pair of two-hit games in the first four contests of August, both of which have included a homer.