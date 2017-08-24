Rays' Steven Souza: Smacks 27th bomb Wednesday

Souza went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

While his contributions outside of the long ball have been limited this month. Souza does have five homers during the month, with two of those coming in the last four games. The slugging outfielder has hit just .217 in the second half, but also has a respectable .492 slugging percentage and an impressive 38.8 percent hard contact rate over that span. Therefore, the 122-point drop in BABIP he's experienced (.351 to .229) after the All-Star break seems to be the primary culprit in his downturn.