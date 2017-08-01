Rays' Steven Souza: Starting in right field Tuesday

Souza (foot) is starting in right field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Astros, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Souza exited Monday's game early after fouling a ball off his foot, but the 28-year-old doesn't appear to be feeling any lingering effects as he is back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest. He owns a respectable .269/.372/.508 slash line with 22 homers across 364 at-bats this season.