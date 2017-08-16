Rays' Steven Souza: Takes seat Wednesday
Souza is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Souza had started in each of the Rays' previous 12 games, so manager Kevin Cash is likely just looking to give him a day off to rest up. Peter Bourjos will join the outfield in place of Souza, manning center field while Mallex Smith shifts over to Souza's usual spot in right.
More News
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Major source of offense in loss•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Slugs game-winning blast•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Drives in three in return•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Rays' Steven Souza: Scratched from lineup Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...