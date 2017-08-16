Play

Rays' Steven Souza: Takes seat Wednesday

Souza is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Souza had started in each of the Rays' previous 12 games, so manager Kevin Cash is likely just looking to give him a day off to rest up. Peter Bourjos will join the outfield in place of Souza, manning center field while Mallex Smith shifts over to Souza's usual spot in right.

