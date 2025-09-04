Nichols has a 1.44 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB in 25 innings over four starts for Double-A Montgomery.

The 6-foot-5 righty was promoted from High-A Bowling Green on Aug. 5 after logging a 3.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 119:21 K:BB in 96.2 innings for the Hot Rods. Nichols has three double-digit strikeout games this season, including 10 Ks in seven innings of one-run ball in his most recent start Aug. 28 against Biloxi. He doesn't have pronounced splits and his changeup seems to have emerged as a viable third pitch to go with his above-average fastball and plus slider. The Rays don't typically rush pitchers to the big-league rotation, so Nichols, who doesn't need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason, will probably spend most or all of 2026 in the upper minors.