Bradley (5-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Bradley struck out the first two batters of the game and cruised through the first two innings before surrendering a leadoff homer to Ramon Urias in the third. The rookie right-hander was able to shake it off, however, retiring the next 10 hitters he faced while going six innings for the first time in his career. He also didn't issue a walk Wednesday for the third time this season while fanning eight, giving him 19 strikeouts over his last two starts. Bradley will look to build off the strong performance when the Rays take on the Diamondbacks next week in Arizona.