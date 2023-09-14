Bradley did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against Minnesota. He struck out seven.

Bradley cruised through the first two innings before surrendering back-to-back home runs to open the third, each coming on the first pitch of the at-bat. He got himself into trouble again in the fifth after walking two of the first three batters he faced, which eventually led to the right-hander being relieved by Jake Diekman with two outs in the frame. Bradley has now allowed four earned runs and multiple homers in back-to-back starts and is still looking for his first win since June 21. He's also yielded at least two walks in six of his last seven outings.