Bradley (pectoral) allowed one earned run across six innings while striking out eight and walking two in a rehab outing with Triple-A Durham on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Bradley made his second rehab start with Durham and ramped up to 94 total pitches. He's looked good in each outing and will be up with the Rays shortly. It's possible Bradley's next start could come with Tampa Bay, but it looks like a near certainty he'll be activated for his season debut by mid-May.