Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that he's optimistic Bradley's right pectoral injury was caught before it became serious, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley was a late scratch from Tuesday's scheduled start after his pectoral tightened up before the game. He's been sent for an MRI, and even if it's not a serious setback as Cash suspects, it's possible the injury could threaten Bradley's availability for Opening Day. The young righty has made just one start this spring, and while he threw more than 50 pitches in that outing, he's not as stretched out as you'd like.