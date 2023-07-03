Bradley yielded five runs on nine hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Sunday's loss to Seattle. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

After serving up a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez in the second inning, Bradley coughed up four more runs in the third. It seemed like Bradley was settling into the MLB level with a 3.28 ERA over a five-start stretch but he's since been tagged with 11 earned runs in two outings. His season ERA has jumped to 5.11, though his 79:17 K:BB through 56.1 innings still looks impressive. The 22-year-old's next outing is projected to be a home matchup with Atlanta.