Bradley didn't factor into the decision Friday during the Rays' 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits in an innings of relief. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander tossed 21 pitches (16 strikes) in his brief appearance, but this usage doesn't necessarily mean Bradley is shifting to the bullpen for the postseason. With Tampa Bay already locked into the top wild-card spot in the American League and likely to face Toronto to begin the playoffs next week, manager Kevin Cash elected not to give the opposition a good look at any of the starting pitchers the Rays might be using -- Aaron Civale got the start but left the mound after 40 pitches, while Zack Littell also tossed 35 pitches in relief. Bradley finishes the regular season with a shaky 5.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through his first 103.2 big-league innings, but the 22-year-old righty's 129:39 K:BB highlights his upside.