Bradley (3-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out 11.

Bradley held the Nationals off the board while matching a season high in strikeouts. Since allowing nine runs and four homers against Baltimore on June 1, Bradley has been on a heater, posting five-consecutive starts allowing two earned runs or fewer while accumulating double-digit strikeout totals during two of those outings. During that stretch, he's completed 29 innings, allowing just four earned runs (1.24 ERA) with a 1.00 WHIP and 40 strikeouts. He'll look to keep things rolling during his next start, tentatively slated to take place next weekend when the Rays travel to Arlington to take on the Rangers.