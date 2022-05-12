Bradley has a 2.57 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB across six starts for Double-A Montgomery this season.

He's allowed just a single hit in each of his last two outings, and Bradley has given up one or zero runs in five of his starts. The 21-year-old righty is nearly four years younger than the average Double-A player, which makes this level of dominance that much more impressive. While his strikeout rate isn't quite as high as it was last season, he's also clipped his walk rate in half, posting a stingy 1.3 BB/9 so far this year. It's not clear what the Rays' plans are for Bradley, but he's starting to get close to the majors. If he doesn't make it there this year (and he might), he'll certainly be in the conversation early next season.