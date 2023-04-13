Bradley (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

Bradley proved himself in his MLB debut, recovering from a shaky start where he walked the game's first batter but bounced back to retire the next 10 of 12 batters he faced. The 22-year-old rookie was highly efficient, throwing 52 of 78 pitches for strikes and striking out eight batters over five solid innings. As Zach Eflin continues to recover from a back injury, Bradley is expected to be given at least one more start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against Cincinnati.