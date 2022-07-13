Bradley's string of three consecutive scoreless outings came to an end Tuesday after he allowed two runs in three innings against Double-A Birmingham, but he holds a 1.70 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 88:18 K:BB for the season.

Bradley tossed six scoreless frames in each game of that streak and had given up just two unearned runs in the start before, so he actually had gone 22 straight innings without giving up an earned run before Tuesday. Already a big riser after last year's breakout, Bradley's 2022 performance to this point has cemented his status as one of baseball's top pitching prospects. He'll represent the Rays organization in the Futures Game this weekend.