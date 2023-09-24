Bradley (5-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings against Toronto. He struck out four.

Toronto did most of their damage against Bradley in the second inning, scoring five runs, including three on George Springer's inside-the-park home run. The 22-year-old Bradley's now allowed four or more runs in three of his five starts since he was recalled from Triple-A earlier this month, pitching to a 5.14 in that span. The rookie right-hander will likely face Toronto again in his next outing as he looks to wrap up the regular season on a high note.