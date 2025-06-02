Bradley (4-5) took the loss Sunday against Houston, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out 10.

Bradley and Hunter Brown were locked into a pitcher's duel Sunday, with the duo combining to allow just four hits and zero earned runs. So, a fielding error by Junior Caminero followed by an RBI single by Christian Walker was enough to give Bradley his third loss in four starts. Bradley has allowed fewer than three earned runs in six of his last seven starts, and he's now thrown seven innings in back-to-back outings. On the year, Bradley has a 3.95 ERA and a 64:27 K:BB over 70.2 innings. He's on track to face the Marlins next time out.