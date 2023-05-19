Bradley did not factor in the decision against the Mets on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five frames.

Bradley was called up from Triple-A to make the start, and he gave the Rays five innings of two-run ball. The rookie righty failed to take home a win for the first time in his four starts as a major-leaguer, but he tied a season-best mark by allowing just three hits. Bradley continues to impress and could stick around in the Rays' rotation for the long term with Drew Rasmussen hitting the 60-day injured list last Friday due to a flexor strain.