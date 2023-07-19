Bradley (5-6) took the loss Tuesday at Texas after he struck out nine and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings.

Bradley entered Tuesday's contest having surrendered 16 runs across his past three starts, so his performance against the AL West-leading Rangers was an encouraging sight. The rookie right-hander gave up a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning and continues to be hurt by the long ball with 12 home runs allowed through 14 starts. A matchup with the Orioles this weekend is likely next up for Bradley.