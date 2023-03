Bradley was forced to exit his start in the second inning after being hit by a batted ball Saturday in Grapefruit League action against the Yankees, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Bradley was hit in the right leg by a comebacker after his first pitch of the second inning. He was lifted as a precaution, but after the game, he told the media he escaped without suffering a bruise. Bradley has impressed this spring in two appearances, posting two scoreless innings while striking out one.