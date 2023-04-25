Bradley was optioned to Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin notes that a major reason for the move is to transition Bradley to a traditional five-day schedule as opposed to the six-day schedule he's been working on. The Rays are expected to replace Bradley in the rotation with Yonny Chirinos and/or Josh Fleming. Bradley still figures to be a major part of the Rays this season, although it's possible now that Tyler Glasnow (oblique) beats him back to the big-league rotation.