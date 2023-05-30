Bradley (3-2) was tagged with the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over 5.2 innings.

A fourth-inning Tampa Bay error helped Chicago notch the game's only run, resulting in Bradley taking his second career loss despite another strong outing. The rookie righty tossed a season-high 5.2 frames to fall one out shy of his first quality start, and he punched out eight batters while walking only one. Bradley's pitch count is being kept in check -- the 90 pitches he threw Monday marked a campaign high -- but he's still been able to complete at least five innings in all but one of his six starts. Overall, he has looked every bit deserving of a big-league rotation spot, compiling a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 42:5 K:BB over 30 innings.