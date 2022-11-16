site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taj Bradley: Joining 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
Bradley was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Tuesday.
Bradley posted a 1.70 ERA over 74.1 innings with Double-A Montgomery to earn a promotion to Triple-A Durham, where he continued to pitch well with a 3.66 ERA. The 21-year-old is one of the Rays' top prospects and could make his major-league debut next year.
