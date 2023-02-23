Bradley impressed manager Kevin Cash during his first bullpen session of the spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "Very good pitch mix when he throws all four pitches," Cash said. "He's got plenty of life to his fastball. And he has a very clean delivery. Pretty polished for 21 being in Triple-A."

Cash saying that he likes it when Bradley throws all four pitches is noteworthy, as the 21-year-old righty generally leans on his mid-90s fastball and plus cutter, so the Rays will likely encourage him to incorporate his lesser pitches more often this spring. MLB Pipeline noted Bradley could pitch his way onto the big-league roster this spring because he is already on the 40-man roster and could be one of the team's more impressive pitchers in camp. It seems more likely that he heads to the Triple-A Durham rotation to put the finishing touches on his minor-league development, but Bradley could spend plenty of time in the majors this season.