Bradley has been diagnosed with a pectoral strain and his return to throwing will be determined on a day-to-day basis, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

His availability for the start of the season is still up in the air, but the news on Bradley seems to be mostly positive. He said that he was relieved to learn that it was not an arm or shoulder injury. Penciled in to serve as the Rays' No. 4 starter, Bradley will be working within a tight window to make Opening Day.