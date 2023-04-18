Bradley was recalled from Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Tuesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Bradley will rejoin the Rays' rotation Tuesday in Cincinnati, taking the spot vacated by Jeffrey Springs (elbow). The young right-hander impressed in his major-league debut versus the Red Sox last week, striking out eight while yielding three runs over five frames. With Springs expected to miss multiple months, Bradley will have an opportunity to establish himself as a long-term fixture in the major-league rotation.