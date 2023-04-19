Bradley (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over 5.1 scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out nine.

Bradley was sharp again Tuesday, blanking Cincinnati while striking out nine en route to his second big-league win. The 22-year-old right-hander has looked good in his first two outings, allowing three runs through 10.1 innings while posting an impressive 17:2 K:BB. Bradley has an opportunity to establish himself in the Rays' rotation with Jeffrey Springs (elbow) out for at least two months.