Bradley will join Triple-A Durham after his appearance at the Futures Game on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley has been dominant through 16 starts for Double-A Montgomery, cruising to a 1.70 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He backed those numbers up with a 30.9 percent strikeout rate and 6.3 percent walk rate. Once he reaches the doorstep of the majors, a late-season call-up can't be ruled out, but he's just 21 years old and not yet on the 40-man roster, so a 2023 debut is the more likely outcome.