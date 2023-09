The Rays recalled Bradley from Triple-A Durham ahead of his start Sunday against the Guardians.

Bradley will be making his first appearance in the majors since July 29, where he surrendered five runs in just 3.1 frames against Houston. He's pitched to a 2.91 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 21.2 innings in the minors since being optioned July 31, but fantasy managers should be cautious with Bradley until he can establish himself in the majors.