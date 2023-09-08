Bradley is scheduled to start Friday's home game against the Mariners.

While making his return from Triple-A Durham this past Sunday for his big-league start since July 29, Bradley turned in uneven results in a no-decision at Cleveland. He struck out seven and allowed just one earned run on three hits over five innings, but he issued five free passes and threw two wild pitches. Despite his poor efficiency his last time out, Bradley will get at least one more turn through the rotation while the Rays are short on healthy starting options.