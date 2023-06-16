Bradley did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Athletics. He struck out 11.

Bradley was dealing Thursday, striking out the first six batters he faced and nine of the first 12 overall. However, the rookie began to struggle with his command in the fifth inning, issuing back-to-back walks before eventually allowing three runs to come home as Oakland took a 3-1 lead. He was replaced by Kevin Kelly with one out in the inning, but not before notching a career-high 11 strikeouts. On the downside, Bradley has now failed to make it through five innings in two of his last three starts, issuing 10 walks over that stretch.