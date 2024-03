Bradley was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League start due to right pectoral tightness and has been sent for an MRI, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays expects to have an update on Bradley's condition Wednesday. Given how close we are to Opening Day, his availability for the start of the season certainly appears in question. Bradley has made just one official appearance this spring, tossing three scoreless innings in that outing.