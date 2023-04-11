Bradley will be recalled to make his major-league debut Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll be filling in for the injured Zach Eflin (back). Bradley, 22, is one of the better pitching prospects in baseball, having posted a 2.57 ERA and 141:33 K:BB over 133.1 innings between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2022. He's allowed four runs with eight strikeouts across seven frames in his first two starts with Durham in 2023. Bradley hasn't thrown more than 55 pitches in eight of those two outings, so it could be a relatively short start for him Wednesday. He could get another start next week, too.