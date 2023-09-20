Bradley did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

The right-handed rookie retired 11 of the first 13 batters Tuesday before Logan O'Hoppe ripped a solo homer in the fourth inning, accounting for the Angels' lone tally against Bradley. In four starts since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 3, the 22-year-old has posted a 4.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 21 innings with six of his 10 earned runs during that stretch coming via solo home runs. Bradley tentatively lines up for a home matchup with divisional foe Toronto this weekend.