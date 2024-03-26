The Rays placed Bradley (pectoral) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to March 25, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The right-hander was shut down from throwing for two weeks after being diagnosed with a pectoral strain March 13, so the move to the injured list was expected. It's unclear where Bradley currently stands in his recovery, but he's likely to be re-evaluated soon. Even if the 23-year-old is cleared to resume throwing in the near future, he's likely to be sidelined for at least the first month of the season as he builds his arm strength back up.