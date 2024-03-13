Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Bradley (pectoral) will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley is dealing with a right pectoral strain and could be facing a fairly lengthy absence since he'll have to be built back up following the shutdown period. Cash said the club will look internally for Bradley's rotation replacement. Topkin lists Jacob Lopez, Naoyuki Uwasawa, Jacob Waguespack, Tyler Alexander and Chris Devenski as possibilities.