Bradley gave up four earned runs in 3.1 innings Thursday for Triple-A Durham and has a 16.00 ERA and 2.22 WHIP in nine innings across three starts since getting sent back to the minors April 25.

It's been a really rough stretch for Bradley since he was surprisingly demoted after racking up three wins with a 3.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 15.1 innings across his first three MLB starts. The reported purpose of his original demotion was to transition him to a five-day schedule as opposed to a six-day schedule, but his start Thursday against Charlotte was the first time he has actually pitched on a five-day schedule all season. It's unclear how much improvement Bradley will need to show at Triple-A before the Rays summon him again.