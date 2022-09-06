Bradley has put up a 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB through eight starts (36 innings) since his promotion to Triple-A Durham.

A handful of clunkers have damaged his ratios, but Bradley obviously hasn't been nearly as dominant as he was in Double-A, with his K/9 having fallen by more than two full points (from 10.7 to 8.5) and his HR/9 having risen dramatically (from 0.5 to 1.8). That said, Bradley has been a fast riser, so it's not entirely unexpected for the 21-year-old to encounter some growing pains at the highest level of minor-league baseball. After all, he's more than six years younger than the average player in the International League. The upside here remains sky high.